Defence looks to VR, gaming and AI for future of learning

The Australian Defence Force plans to take advantage of a number of emerging technologies to improve its learning strategies and appeal to younger demographics.

Identified as part of the Defence Enterprise Learning Strategy 2035, Defence is positioning to “exploit” technologies that offer more personalised and socialised programs for learners regardless of their location.

Virtual reality, gaming technologies, machine learning and artificial intelligence were tapped as ways to enhance learning, along with continued investment in adaptive learning systems and remote learning capability.

Part of the reasoning behind the shift to digitally enhanced learning is part of a broader shift in education philosophy.

“Previously the emphasis was on the learner to maintain their attention and engagement, however, increasingly the emphasis is now on the education and training provider to provide content in a way that is more engaging.”

Work at Defence is already "well underway" when it comes to adapting to new methods of teaching and learning with the development of an Online Academy to build capability in future focused learning areas.

The Defence Academy has already transitioned some of the administrative processes to a more modern tech stack, using TechnologyOne's EducationOne student management system on Sliced Tech's cloud to keep track of student data.

Further success in improving technological capability also underpins the other two key strategic objectives in the report: “developing an intellectual edge”, and “posturing Defence to think, compete and fight in the next 20 years”.

However, it warns that the full integration of different learning styles and teaching methods nevertheless “remains a challenge to some traditional paradigms in Defence learning”.