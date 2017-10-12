Defence contractor did not lose classified info: Pyne

By on
Defence contractor did not lose classified info: Pyne

Breach did not reflect poorly on govt.

Defence industry minister Christopher Pyne says 30GB of data exfiltrated from an Adelaide-based Defence subcontractor was “commercial” in nature and “not classified”.

Speaking to ABC Radio National Breakfast, Pyne also confirmed that the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) and CERT Australia had been tipped off to the breach “by a prime” contractor to Defence.

The breach was first revealed on Tuesday but the ASD yesterday provided a significantly detailed post-mortem of the attack and their forensic investigation over the past year.

“Fortunately the data that has been taken is commercial data, not military data,” Pyne said.

“It’s not classified information. But it’s still very serious and we will get to the bottom of it.”

Pyne said that while the government’s public line is they know little about the alleged attacker - whom the ASD has dubbed APT Alf - they may have developed an understanding of who was behind the breach.

“The information we collect through the ASD is very highly classified, secret, confidential information,” he said.

“We don’t necessarily let the public, hackers, and criminal actors know what we know about what they’re doing. We’re unlikely to talk about [what we know].”

Since the breach was first revealed on Tuesday, speculation has been that a nation-state attacker was involved.

Pyne said that the breach did not poorly reflect on the government or on standards it imposed on suppliers to defence contracts.

The ASD revealed yesterday that the victim contractor was four steps removed from the primary contractor, meaning its only relationship with the government was through a chain of subcontracted works.

Pyne said there were “upwards of 4000” businesses in Australia that worked in various defence industries.

He said that the breach was a “salutary reminder to everyone that when the government says that businesses need to take their cybersecurity very seriously we aren’t joking”.

“It’s a very significant part of the defence of these major projects,” he said.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
breach contractor defence hack infosec security

Most Read Articles

NBN Co pursues more physical HFC node splits

NBN Co pursues more physical HFC node splits
Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark

Small rural telcos surge as NBN misses mark
NBN Co cuts energy used by aggregation, FTTN nodes

NBN Co cuts energy used by aggregation, FTTN nodes
Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage

Accenture exposed by misconfigured AWS storage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?