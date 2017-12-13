Database of 1.4 billion credentials found on dark web

A single file with a database of 1.4 billion clear text credentials is the largest ever to be found on the dark web, opening a trove of credentials to even the least sophisticated hackers.

The breach is almost twice the size of the Exploit.in combo list that exposed 797 million credentials.

The dump is an aggregate of 252 earlier breaches, Julio Casal, founder and CTO of 4iQ, which discovered the database, wrote in a blog post.

It includes "decrypted passwords of known breaches like LinkedIn as well as smaller breaches like Bitcoin and Pastebin sites,” Casal said.

The database is interactive, meaning searches are fast and new breaches can be easily imported.

Casal said the firm had tested a subset of the passwords contained in the file "and most of the have been verified to be true".

The database makes finding passwords "faster and easier than ever before," Casal said - "as an example searching for “admin,” “administrator” and “root” returned 226,631 passwords of admin users in a few seconds".

And because the information is organised alphabetically, the databases offers insights into trends in how people set passwords, reuse them and create repetitive patterns over time, he said.

Imperva CTO Terry Ray said the stolen data - specifically identity information like names and addresses - could be combined with various breaches to "find common data points linking people to people, people to companies, companies to data".

This would be useful in targeted phishing or extortion attacks, he said.

"There certainly have been enough breaches to expose personally identifiable information in quantities useful in such analytics.”

Vasco Data Security director of global regulations & standards Michael Magrath said the database made it convenient and easy for criminals to acquire stolen data.

“Not only is [it] aggregated, it has been catalogued and packaged so even novices to the dark web can easily search and acquire targeted data in similar fashion to a marketer renting a mailing list from a list broker targeting specific demographics," he said.

Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire urged consumers “to be vigilant about changing their passwords and employing multi-factor authentication” so that stolen credentials from can't be used against them going forward.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineus.com