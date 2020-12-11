Dan Murphy's launches queue tracking technology

Woolworths-owned liquor retailer Dan Murphy’s has enabled a web-based tool that lets shoppers check the length of queues outside its stores.

Initially launched at Woolworths to help customers navigate social distancing rules, the Q-Tracker enables customers to check online to see how busy their local store is before they arrive.

The technology uses real-time data to show customers whether stores have a queue and wait time associated, as well as suggesting other stores nearby where any queue might be shorter.

Q-Tracker is accessed via the Dan Murphy website. Shoppers enter the postcode or suburb of their preferred store to view the estimated queue times.

The technology behind Q-Tracker is by Divvy, the maker of a booking app through which drivers can pay to use secure parking spaces.

Heading into the busiest period of the year for the retailer, Dan Murphy’s head of marketing and loyalty Utadi Murphy, said the feature will benefit customers and team members.

“The Q-Tracker will help customers plan their shopping, beat the queues when a store has reached capacity due to social distancing measures and help everyone have a piece of mind,” Murphy said.

“Many shoppers often leave it to the 48 hours leading up to Christmas Day to buy their drinks, but this year we are encouraging customers to plan and shop ahead if they can, and use the Q-tracker to avoid busy periods, save time and shop with safety in mind.”

To comply with Covid-19 restrictions the retailer also launched a “direct-to-boot” pick-up service earlier this year and is offering two hour delivery of online orders.

“We have increased our contactless delivery and pick-up capabilities across our network to help customers plan ahead, have a convenient shopping experience and maintain social distance this festive season,” Murphy said.