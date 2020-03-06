DamGuard wins WaterNSW best IoT project of the year

By on
Standardising and speeding up IoT data collection.

WaterNSW has created a sophisticated data integration and analytics solution to safeguard the state’s dams and the people and buildings near them.

‘DamGuard’ has enabled WaterNSW to make better use of "massive" data sets generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) and other data sources that typically swamp utilities providers to improve dam safety.

The influx of data from multiple organisations (that could be stored on different systems or even on paper) covering everything from leakage and movement to pressure, seismic activity, weather and other factors, some of which is recorded using telemetry took would take up to six weeks to analyse before DamGuard.

Aside from the inability to derive real-time insights during high risk events, WaterNSW also had doubts about the quality of the source data.

Since introducing the platform, WaterNSW have been able to spend more time on analysis rather than data collection and administration while also creating a path to data modelling and machine learning by incorporating historical data.

It’s also benefited from significantly reduced safety monitoring expenditure.

You can read more about WaterNSW's work alongside the other winning projects and finalists here.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2020 gala dinner held at KPMG’s Sydney Office in Barangaroo.

Tags:
benchmark award projects waternsw

