Cryptocurrency money laundering up 30 percent in 2021

Tops $12 billion.

Cybercriminals laundered US$8.6 billion (A$12 billion) in cryptocurrencies last year, up 30 percent from 2020, according to a report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

Overall, cybercriminals have laundered more than US$33 billion (A$46.35 billion) worth of cryptocurrency since 2017, Chainalysis estimated, with most of the total over time moving to centralised exchanges.

The firm said the sharp rise in money laundering activity in 2021 was not surprising, given the significant growth of both legitimate and illegal crypto activity last year.

Money laundering refers to that process of disguising the origin of illegally obtained money by transferring it to legitimate businesses.

About 17 percent of the US$8.6 billion laundered went to decentralised finance applications, Chainalysis said, referring to the sector which facilitates crypto-denominated financial transactions outside of traditional banks.

That was up from two percent in 2020.

Mining pools, high-risk exchanges, and mixers also saw substantial increases in value received from illicit addresses, the report said.

Mixers typically combine potentially identifiable or tainted cryptocurrency funds with others, so as to conceal the trail to the fund's original source.

Wallet addresses associated with theft sent just under half of their stolen funds, or more than US$750 million worth of crypto in total, to decentralised finance platforms, according to the Chainalysis report.

Chainalysis also clarified that the US$8.6 billion laundered last year represents funds derived from crypto-native crime such as darknet market sales or ransomware attacks in which profits are in cryptocurrency instead of fiat currencies.

"It's more difficult to measure how much fiat currency derived from offline crime — traditional drug trafficking, for example — is converted into cryptocurrency to be laundered," Chainalysis said in the report.

"However, we know anecdotally this is happening."

