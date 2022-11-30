CrowdStrike forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

CrowdStrike on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as an economic downturn hit spending for its cyber security services.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company fell nearly 18 percent in trading after the bell.

The company expects revenue between US$619.1 million (A$926 million) and US$628.2 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$632.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

CrowdStrike also said increased macroeconomic headwinds elongated sales cycles with smaller customers, and caused some larger ones to pursue multi-phase subscription start dates, which delays annual recurring revenue (ARR) recognition until future quarters.

Total revenue for the third quarter was US$580.8 million.