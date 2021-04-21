Construction begins on Amazon's new Melbourne offices

Amazon marked the start of construction work on a new $1.5 billion office precinct in Melbourne that it will take space in, with a ceremony attended by Victoria’s leaders.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday to mark the foundations being poured for the precinct’s first stage, and was attended by Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Sally Capp and Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas.

Amazon was named as the anchor tenant in the office precinct last December, which is under development by property and funds management company Charter Hall.

The office will host presences for both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the company’s online business, Amazon.com.au.

Located at 555 Collins Street in the heart of Melbourne’s business district, the $750 million Stage 1 Tower will have 48,000 square metres of space.

Construction on the Stage 1 Tower is expected to be completed by early 2023.

A Stage 2 Tower will then connect to Melbourne’s midtown and will comprise a 32,000 square metre office building plus over 2300 square metres of retail space.

Amazon Web Services managing director for Australia and New Zealand Adam Beavis said the city “has a rich community of innovators”.

“We’re excited to be part of the reinvigoration of Melbourne CBD, by strengthening our local presence in the Victorian economy," Beavis said.

“We are looking forward to bringing Amazon’s growing local workforce to 555 Collins Street so we can continue to invent and innovate on behalf of customers across our Amazon and AWS businesses in Australia.

“555 Collins comes with a 6 Star Green rating and is constructed under a carbon neutral framework, which will contribute to helping us reach our goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2040.”

The towers are being built with a post-Covid mindset with “smart building technology” that monitors air quality and offers touchless amenities to support enhanced health, hygiene and wellness, according to Charter Hall.

"Particular attention” was paid to collaborative spaces and team experiences to craft a “future-proofed workplace” for a more engaging workday, the company said.

Designed in collaboration with global architecture firm Gensler and contemporary architectural practice COX Architecture, the building is planned with workplace technologies in minds.

Gensler has previously designed Facebook's headquarters in the United States and Dropbox's offices in Sydney.

Pallas said projects like 555 Collins Street are vital to Melbourne’s skilled workforce.

"This investment will contribute billions of dollars to the Victorian tech economy in the next 10 years and cement our position as the home of innovation in the nation," Pallas said.

Once complete the site will accommodate up to 7500 workers.