Colliers reshuffles national IT structure

As it appoints first IT national director.

Colliers has altered its IT structure to operate under a regional model rather than national operations.

The global professional services and investment management company works across 63 countries, offering real estate and investment advice to clients.

APAC regional director for information technology Kathleen Stubbs told iTnews the company “has reshaped our IT structure to service on a regional level rather than national”.

As part of its Australian reshuffle, it appointed long-time employee Grant Robertson to the role of national director for IT this October.  

The newly created role will see Robertson report to Stubbs, who began in August from real estate company JLL.

Stubbs added Grant will “oversee the technology teams in Australia and New Zealand that deliver both digital solutions and operational services.”

Colliers is seeking to fill his former role “shortly” with the selected candidate reporting to Robertson.

Colliers said via LinkedIn Robertson will “focus on delivering best-in-class technology and digital solutions including client technology platforms, workplace technology and productivity solutions”.

“He brings extensive knowledge of our technology team from his previous role as director of operations in Australia.”

Robertson has been with the Colliers team for over 20 years, kicking off his career with the company in 2001 as national network administrator for information technology.

He moved into the IT national operation manager role in late 2010 before stepping into the director of operations for IT role in 2018. 

