Coles shuts supermarkets due to payment system outage

By on
Coles shuts supermarkets due to payment system outage

Says it is working to fix systems.

Coles was forced to close its supermarkets on Friday evening after a “technical issue” left it unable to process payments at the point-of-sale.

The supermarket giant said in a statement in its social media channels that “Coles supermarkets are being closed temporarily due to a technical issue with processing payments in our stores.” 

“Our team is working hard to fix the issue and stores will reopen as soon as possible,” it said.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. 

“Coles Express and Coles Liquor stores remain open for trade.”

The problems, which appear to be with Coles’ checkout systems, started at around 5.00pm AEDT.

Customers arriving at stores found the shutters down and were turned away.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
coles finance hardware outage retailit software

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft hit by worldwide Azure network issue

Microsoft hit by worldwide Azure network issue
Centrelink IT overhaul scores $540m for final tranche

Centrelink IT overhaul scores $540m for final tranche
Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'

Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'
TPG calls for NBN protectionism to end

TPG calls for NBN protectionism to end
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?