Coles shuts supermarkets due to payment system outage

Coles was forced to close its supermarkets on Friday evening after a “technical issue” left it unable to process payments at the point-of-sale.

The supermarket giant said in a statement in its social media channels that “Coles supermarkets are being closed temporarily due to a technical issue with processing payments in our stores.”

“Our team is working hard to fix the issue and stores will reopen as soon as possible,” it said.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.

“Coles Express and Coles Liquor stores remain open for trade.”

The problems, which appear to be with Coles’ checkout systems, started at around 5.00pm AEDT.

Customers arriving at stores found the shutters down and were turned away.