Coles Relauncher program opens second round

By on
Retailer looks to widen tech talent pool.

Coles Group has opened the second round of its Relaucher program, which aims to entice tech talent back to fill open roles.

The retailer is keen to "relaunch" careers of IT-minded people that took time off for entrepreneurship, study or caregiving, offering them a chance to participate in its work program.

Coles stated it will provide “mentorship, on-the-job training and coaching tailored to a number of exciting roles.”

“Participants will be a part of a close-knit cohort and enjoy flexible working options to make the transition back into their technology career an enjoyable one,” the company said.

A Coles spokesperson told iTnews its return-to-tech careers initiative is "committed to continuing to support this pathway for people to grow their technology and digital careers”.

First launching in 2021, the scheme aims to fill roles such as project manager, security compliance manager, senior business analyst, automation specialist and agile manager.

“This year, we are aiming for 25 individuals to make a transition back into the workforce,” the spokesperson said.

Successful applicants will begin their training in March 2023 and be guaranteed a position with Coles after completing the program.

