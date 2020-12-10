Coles presses on with procurement IT transformation

By on
Coles presses on with procurement IT transformation
Coles Group's Camilla Woods.

Backs Ariba, DocuSign to keep contracts moving.

Coles Group used a combination of SAP Ariba and DocuSign to quickly execute a large volume of contracts during Covid, such as procuring equipment to meet safety requirements.

Head of transformation in the procurement function, Camilla Woods, told SAP’s procurement reimagined conference that Ariba and DocuSign had been put in place before the existence of Covid-19.

“We deployed Ariba source-to-contract and DocuSign back in June 2019 and that's enabled both our procurement team and our stakeholders internally and externally to work at pace in sourcing, approving and executing quite a large volume of contracts, without having to physically be in the office over most of this year,” Woods said.

“Having an integrated cloud solution like Ariba has helped us work transparently from anywhere at any time.”

Woods said that had enabled Coles to procure - among other things - protective personal equipment (PPE) that it needed for its store environments.

“We've all had to source a lot of ... sanitiser, incremental cleaning and security,” she said.

“At Coles we've had to source and install checkout screens, all in a very rapid timeframe.”

Additionally, Woods said that Coles had continued with its procurement transformation through the pandemic period.

“While we've dealt with the Covid challenges, my team have moved to working remotely, and we've actually transitioned the final release of our Ariba Guided Buying and standard procure-to-pay interface as well as SLP [supplier lifecycle and performance] and risk management processes, so we now have a full end-to-end source-to-pay solution,” Woods said.

“Also [in September], Coles deployed SuccessFactors and Fieldglass, so it's been a really busy and challenging year.”

SAP Fieldglass is a vendor management system, while SuccessFactors is SAP’s cloud-based HR platform.

The retailer unveiled plans late last year to revamp procurement and HR on a new SAP S/4 HANA enterprise resource planning (ERP) core that it had put in place.

It has installed the Ariba platform and modules with the assistance of Accenture.

Ariba is used to buy goods that are not intended for resale in its supermarkets. 

“Coles has implemented SAP Ariba to digitise and unify the end-to-end processes of sourcing, contracting, buying and paying for goods and services,” Accenture said separately of the project. 

“Some examples of these goods and services include professional services, marketing, corporate and store services, store infrastructure, supply chain and digital. 

“All core purchase-to-pay activity (ordering, fulfillment and invoicing) is also conducted via the Ariba Network, providing a seamless, efficient interaction.”

Ariba is formally considered a key component of Coles’ ‘Smarter Selling’ strategy, a four-year transformation effort that uses a mix of data and technology-led solutions to generate efficiencies and cost-out.

The strategy delivered its first $250 million out of an expected $1 billion in savings back in August of this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ariba cloud coles docusign finance procurement remotework2020 retailit sap software supermarket transformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner

Events

Most Read Articles

Optus will take six months to restructure its customer service model

Optus will take six months to restructure its customer service model
CBA resets IT architecture

CBA resets IT architecture
Flight Centre hackathon behind 2017 breach, exposed 6918 customers' data

Flight Centre hackathon behind 2017 breach, exposed 6918 customers' data
Kmart Australia selects new e-commerce platform

Kmart Australia selects new e-commerce platform
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?