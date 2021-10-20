Coles Group tries to lure IT talent back from career breaks

Coles Group tries to lure IT talent back from career breaks

With new 'Relauncher' program.

Coles Group is hoping to "relaunch" the careers of technically-minded people that took time out for entrepreneurship, study or caregiving by inviting them to participate in a new program.

The grocery retailer said its Relauncher program is intended to support those returning to a technology career following a career break.

The first intake seeks 15 people to fill roles such as project manager, delivery lead, senior business analyst, product manager and agile coach.

Successful applicants will undergo a six month training program beginning in January 2022 plus receive a guaranteed permanent position with Coles.

The program will operate three days a week with the opportunity to work from home or in one of the company's Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane offices.

Coles said it is looking for mid to senior-tier professionals with five years of relevant experience or qualifications in technology, digital transformation and IT systems.

Part of the program will also involve upskilling successful candidates in all of Coles’ technology and software.

Chief technology officer John Cox said re-entering a competitive job market following a career pause can often be a challenging task.

“The market for tech talent is more competitive than ever, so having multiple pathways and opportunities that appeal to a diverse range of talented professionals is an important part of Coles’ 'better together' strategy for attracting and retaining talent,” Cox said in a statement.

“Our aim is to effectively provide the support, flexibility, and upskilling to help our participants have an enjoyable and productive transition back into the technology career that they love.

“This is a key part of our commitment to creating a well-rounded cohort of diverse team members and supporting career pathways for our people to grow in technology.”

