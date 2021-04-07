Coca-Cola Amatil forges ahead with transformation

Coca-Cola Amatil is in the third year of a transformation program aimed at improving its customer and employee experiences (CX/EX) and pushing the company to become more data-driven.

Group head of digital strategy and delivery Sarah O’Toole told Salesforce Live A/NZ that some of the focus of the transformation effort to date was around creating an omnichannel experience for businesses that purchased CCA’s products.

“We’ve been on an ongoing transformation journey which we started back in 2018,” O’Toole said.

“For us it’s been around uplifting our customer experience, uplifting our employee experience, and … our customers being able to interact with us through their channel of choice, whether it’s through the sales rep, contacting the contact centres, or actually going online to place an order or pay their invoice.”

For employees, and particularly sales reps, the idea was to free up their time “to just go out and have those value conversations with our customers and help them and us be more profitable.”

Both sets of technology users are able to benefit from CCA’s embrace of data-driven insights.

“We have really rich data now about our customers so if they call our contact centre, our contact centre agents really know them, and also if we’re sending out marketing campaigns, they can be really specific down to even the postcode they’re in or the type of customer they are,” O’Toole said.

“I think for customers they feel like they’re getting a really personalised experience.”

Meanwhile, the availability of data meant that staff stayed focused “on the right activities”.

“We’re searching and delivering the ‘pots of gold’ for customers,” she said.

The beverage maker’s presentation at the virtual Salesforce summit was brief, and offered few technical details about its platforms.

It did show off several screens from its MyCCA platform; an examination of the page code shows it is built on a Salesforce stack.

Salesforce indicated following the presentation that CCA has built “one central platform” where “customers of all shapes and sizes can connect” with the company and order its products to onsell.

The vendor noted that “each customer interaction builds up a powerful data profile which gives CCA a single customer view”, and that “proactive reporting” within the Salesforce platform produced “insights and value” for CCA.

“Every time a customer interacts with the Salesforce powered interface, a data point is created,” it said.