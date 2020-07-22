City of South Perth unites ERP functions on 1System

Using TechnologyOne cloud.

The City of South Perth has integrated and connected information from all core areas of the organisation on a single platform as part of its ‘1System’ digitisation project.

So far the project has touched on all core areas of the council, digitising financials, HR & payroll, recruitment, supply chain, asset management, corporate strategic planning practices and enterprise budgeting functions.

The City previously used a range of specialised IT systems for different functions, each operating in isolation or with little integration with other systems.

After kicking off in 2018, 1System is now used by staff across all levels of the organisation and delivered significant improvement to operational efficiencies during the recent 2020/21 budget setting process, City of South Perth CEO Geoff Glass said.

“In previous years the finance team was required to work across multiple spreadsheets with lots of manual intervention.

“However, this was eliminated via access to real-time data which is reviewed and edited directly in the system.”

Production of the 2020/21 budget book was automated, with the same process also being used to develop the financial component of the council’s upcoming annual report.

The system is based on TechnologyOne’s Ci Anywhere platform.

The broader digital upgrade project is set to continue for a further six years, Glass said in an earlier statement, to improve the council’s customer service capabilities.

“We are conscious that we are operating in a society experiencing rapidly changing expectations for how services are accessed and delivered,” Glass said.

“By the third year of this project, we will be in a very good position to meet these expectations through the delivery of excellent digital services, accessible by our customers online anywhere, anytime.

“We are well on the way to becoming a more innovative, responsive and agile local government.”

