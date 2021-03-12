Cirrus Networks ousts DXC at Geoscience Australia

Geoscience Australia has selected Cirrus Networks as its IT services provider for up to the next five years under a new $13 million deal.

The initial three-year contract, which includes two one-year extension options, will see the Perth-based managed services replace the agency’s incumbent provider DXC Technology.

DXC Technology has held the deal for the last five years, having struck a now $22.7 million deal back in 2016.

Geoscience Australia went looking for a new IT service provider to serve as the “primary interface” between staff and its IT environment in August 2020.

In the process, it separated the services into four bundles: core workplace services, network services, infrastructure operations services and ICT security services.

Cirrus will provide “a suite of managed service offerings” across all four bundles, including core workplaces services like service desk, device management, application management and support.

It will also provide network, LAN, WAN and Unified Communications management and support services; IT security services; and data centre management, support, configuration and monitoring.

Geoscience Australia will begin transitioning from DXC to Cirrus “immediately”, with full cutover expected in May.

The agency is continuing to progress a significant IT modernisation agenda that is looking to address legacy platforms.

It follows a 2018 cyber security audit that found it had not implemented any of the Australia Signal Directorates’ top four controls, which it has now largely rectified through a security uplift.

Cirrus managing director Matt Sullivan said the contract was a “transformational win” for the company and a result of the focus on growing its annuity and outsource services.

“We are excited to be given the opportunity to work collaboratively with the high quality staff at Geoscience Australia and look forward to showcasing to them our innovative, agile and customer focused approach to managed services, providing them with a great user experience,” he said.

The company recently established a network operations centre within its Canberra office.