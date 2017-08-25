Chinese national arrested over malware connected to OPM, Anthem hacks

A Chinese national travelling in Los Angeles has been arrested for allegedly distributing malware that has been linked to hacks on the US Office of Personnel Management and insurer Anthem.

Yu Pingan was arrested this week at Los Angeles International Airport over accusations he conspired with others to deploy the Sakula malware against at least four unnamed US organisations.

The 36-year-old has also been identified as the pseudonym 'GoldSun'.

According to an indictment, Pingan was part of a group of conspirators based in China.

"Defendant YU and co-conspirators in the PRC [People's Republic of China] would establish an infrastructure of domain names, IP addresses, accounts with internet service providers, and websites to facilitate hacks of computer networks operated by companies in the United States and elsewhere," the indictment states.

It says the group's first attack, using a remote access trojan, took place in 2011 on an unidentified company.

The following year, one of Pingan's conspirators allegedly installed malware on the network of an unnamed company, and a month later a zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer was exploited to conduct a second attack against another unnamed company.

The Sakula malware was used on that same third company in December 2012 as part of a watering hole attack, the indictment states, and a further Sakula variant named mediacentre.exe was installed through a use-after-free vulnerability in Internet Explorer 6 the following month.

Several more attacks on other companies followed up to 2014, the FBI alleges.

Pingan's role in the attacks was to distribute malware to other for hacks against US organisations, it claims.

The Sakula malware has been tied to the attack on the Office of Personnel Management, as well as the 2015 Anthem breach that saw around 80 million personal medical records stolen.

The malware is known to have been deployed by Deep Panda, a China-based advanced persistent threat group also known as APT19 that has been linked to both attacks.