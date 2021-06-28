Chemist Warehouse goes live with Slyp digital receipts

Chemist Warehouse has gone live with Slyp’s digital receipt product across 460 stores.

Slyp’s digital itemised tax receipts, known as 'smart receipts', will now be offered to NAB mobile banking app customers when they make purchases at the Chemist Warehouse.

Australian fintech Slyp integrates with a retailer’s point of sale system to send an itemised receipt to eligible consumers.

Slyp smart receipts can be found in the receipt section of the NAB mobile app for purchases made in participating retail and hospitality venues across Australia.

NAB aligned with the Slyp technology late last year in an effort to reduce paper waste.

The bank said more than 120,000 NAB customers have already elected to receive digital receipts.

The Slyp technology platform is backed by all four of the major banks and shopping centre company Scentre Group.

Participating retailers already offering the service include Cue, Barbeques Galore, and Harris Farm.

Chairman and co-founder of Chemist Warehouse Jack Gance said adopting Slyp highlights the company’s goal of moving towards digital solutions for customers.

“Intuitive and easily accessible, smart receipts are the next, logical step forward in the transformation of the retail experience and move towards a more sustainable in-store approach," Gance said.

“With the backing of NAB, further support and integration with other major banks, and by partnering with leading retailers like Chemist Warehouse, we’re on a path to transform the Australian retail sector, streamline the payments process and bring retailers closer to their customers while saving our environment from unnecessary destruction,” Slyp CEO and co-founder Paul Weingarth added.