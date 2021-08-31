Check Point Software acquires cloud email security company Avanan

By on
Check Point Software acquires cloud email security company Avanan

Protects 'major channel to launch devastating cyber attacks'.

Check Point Software Technologies said it acquired US-Israeli cyber security company Avanan, which specialises in protecting email, where most cyber attacks begin.

Check Point, which is based in Israel, did not disclose financial details.

"More and more businesses are moving to cloud-email platforms and with email becoming a major channel to launch devastating cyber attacks, this acquisition represents a huge potential,” said Dorit Dor, Check Point’s chief product officer.

Avanan was founded in 2015 and its technology blocks malicious emails before they reach a user's inbox, Check Point said.

It has more than 5000 customers and protects more than 2.5 million email accounts.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
avanan check point security software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers
Service NSW rolls out MFA to 95 percent of externally-facing systems

Service NSW rolls out MFA to 95 percent of externally-facing systems
NBN price model re-negotiators reduce options from three to two

NBN price model re-negotiators reduce options from three to two
Triple Zero call tracking tech now deployed Australia-wide

Triple Zero call tracking tech now deployed Australia-wide

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?