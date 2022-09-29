Challenged by CAPTCHAs? Cloudflare thinks it has a solution

By on
Challenged by CAPTCHAs? Cloudflare thinks it has a solution

‘Turnstile’ moves into public beta.

Website owners can stop annoying visitors with Google’s CAPTCHA, with Cloudflare opening free beta access to its challenge-free replacement, Turnstile.

Instead of inspecting the user’s browser for a Google cookie, or asking visitors to pick an image showing a particular object, Turnstile combines private access tokens (PATs) with a limited amount of browser fingerprinting to validate that the user is a human.

Cloudflare has spent a year working with Apple, Google and other tech companies to create PATs as an extension to an Internet Engineering Task Force draft standard, The Privacy Pass HTTP Authentication Scheme.

It has been trialling PATs with Apple since June.

“By collaborating with third parties like device manufacturers, who already have the data that would help us validate a device, we are able to abstract portions of the validation process, and confirm data without actually collecting, touching, or storing that data ourselves,” Cloudflare said in a blog post

“Rather than interrogating a device directly, we ask the device vendor to do it for us.

“While Turnstile has to look at some session data (like headers, user agent, and browser characteristics) to validate users without challenging them, Private Access Tokens allow us to minimize data collection by asking Apple to validate the device for us.

“In addition, Turnstile never looks for cookies (like a login cookie), or uses cookies to collect or store information of any kind.”

To work beyond the world of Apple, Turnstile runs “a series of small non-interactive JavaScript challenges gathering more signals about the visitor/browser environment.”

Challenges like proof-of-work, proof-of-space, specific web APIs, and detecting “browser quirks and human behavior” help it fine-tune its behaviour.

Turnstile also uses machine learning to identify visitors who have passed a challenge before, the company said.

As well as reducing frustration for end users, Cloudflare said, it also believes displacing Google’s nearly-ubiquitous CAPTCHA denies the search giant one data collection opportunity.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
applecaptchacloudflaregooglesecurityturnstile

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Optus attack exposes customer information

Optus attack exposes customer information
Gov flags new rules after Optus hack

Gov flags new rules after Optus hack
NSW gov to help reissue driver's licences after Optus breach

NSW gov to help reissue driver's licences after Optus breach
Data breach puts heat on new Optus infosec team

Data breach puts heat on new Optus infosec team

Digital Nation

Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?