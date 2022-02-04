CBA's X15ventures invests in OwnHome

By on
CBA's X15ventures invests in OwnHome

Fintech promises alternative path to home ownership.

CBA's venture-scaling arm X15ventures made a minority investment in Australian fintech OwnHome as part of its Series A fundraising round.

OwnHome is a "rent-to-own" startup that purchases property for a homebuyer and leases it back to them for up to seven years, during which time they can build up a deposit and secure finance to buy it outright.

CBA stated OwnHome currently has 3500 applicants on its waitlist, with plans to purchase 200 homes for approved customers over the next two years.

The Series A funding round was reportedly worth $31 million and was led by X15ventures and global investment firm SquarePeg.

OwnHome secured an additional $150,000 in funding through X15ventures' Xccelerate2020 event last year.

The investment adds to CBA’s growing list of home buying businesses, which include Doshii and :Different.  

CBA’s group executive retail banking services Angus Sullivan said the latest investment is “helping to address one of the biggest challenges currently facing first-time home buyers”.

“As Australia’s largest lender to first homebuyers, innovating and improving the home buying journey is the cornerstone of what we are doing to help our customers," Sullivan said.

"Today’s investment in OwnHome will provide greater choice to those who dream of home ownership but seek a different route to the traditional rent-and-save approach."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cba different doshii finance financeit fintech ownhome startup x15 ventures

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use
Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services

Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services
Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion

Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion
Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

Digital Nation

Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?