CBA's 'Project Flex' creates self-service contractor hub on SAP

CBA has set up a new ‘contractor hub’ with the help of SAP and Hays Talent Solutions as a single place to source, engage and manage its at least 2000-strong ‘contingent workforce’.

The hub was deployed under what was known internally as ‘Project Flex’.

It is built on SAP technologies including Ariba and Fieldglass, and implemented by Hays Talent Solutions as part of what is touted as “the largest managed service program in Australia.”

“The solution offers a consistent process to engage with approved suppliers on fixed rates, allowing CBA to attract talent quicker through a digitised selection and approval process as well as a reduced on-boarding period to improve contractor productivity,” information on the project states.

“At the same time, relevant data insights into the entire workforce population are available for fast and reliable governance oversight.”

Hays Talent Solutions managing director for APAC Shane Little said that while “many organisations in the marketplace have put in place a contingent workforce program underpinned by a vendor management system … very few have succeeded with the volume of transitions and complex technology integrations that has been achieved at CBA.”

“The goal has always been to improve CBA’s access to the best contingent talent in the marketplace and the hard work of the last 12 months has laid the foundations to truly differentiate the bank as an employer of choice for this increasingly important demographic,” Little said.

“It’s been fantastic sharing the experience with CBA and we look forward to the next stage of the partnership and building on the achievements to date”.

The contractor hub is providing CBA with clear visibility on total contractor tenure as well as a standardised screening process for all such workers.

It has helped the bank to lift the number of contractors engaged through a panel of preferred suppliers from around 75 percent to over 99 percent, with different parts of the organisation able to “self-serve” access to contract resources via the hub.

Additionally, the hub is also enabling CBA to reduce costs.

“Our contractors are an important part of our workforce and Fieldglass provides them with a significantly improved time-sheeting, payroll and support experience,” CBA’s group executive for program delivery Scott Wharton said.

“Streamlining our payroll and insurance fees through using a single hub means we are not only helping to simplify the bank, we are also contributing to reducing Group costs.”

iTnews sought additional details of the process that CBA's different business units use in order to bring on contract resources through the Hays MSP arrangement and SAP system, but received only a general response confirming the project took place.

"Where CBA needs to access short-term expertise, we use a contractor panel solution – backed by SAP technology – that is able to connect CBA to contractors," a CBA spokesperson said.