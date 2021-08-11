CBA's investment in digital soars

CBA’s total group investment spend on creating best-in-class digital experiences grew 26 percent to $1.8 billion in the last financial year.

The bank said the investments in digital spanned productivity and growth, infrastructure and branches, and in productivity and growth.

It was digital investments for productivity and growth that accounted for the increase, which went from $1.43 billion in FY20 to $1.8 billion in FY21.

CBA’s FY21 results, released today, are dominated by the bank’s digital works as well as its “reimagining” of products and services.

The bank called out a wide spectrum of digital platforms and capabilities it has bought, invested in or brought online to date.

It also flagged some pending launches, including a Square-like tap-and-pay reader device and a direct-to-consumer “next generation home lending app”, both of which are due before the end of 2021.

Staff costs increased four percent in the year, in part “due to continued investment in digital capabilities, innovation and risk and compliance activities.”

"We are focused on continuing to make progress on our more ambitious strategy - building tomorrow’s bank today for our customers," CEO Matt Comyn said.

"We are reimagining banking through new products and partnerships that will support our customers and help build Australia’s future economy, while focusing on disciplined execution and investing in digital and technology capability."

Elsewhere in its FY21 results, CBA said its IT expenses for the full year increased one percent, which it attributed to “higher IT infrastructure costs and cloud computing, as well as higher investment spend.”

However, it said the increase was partly offset by lower amortisation [expenses]” and the results of ongoing “business simplification initiatives.”

CBA is on a long-term trajectory to push over 95 percent of its workloads into the public cloud.

It wasn’t clear how far it has progressed with this effort.

It did say that cloud accounts for “43 percent of total compute”, though it notes this calculation excludes capacity on midrange and mainframe infrastructure.

The exact quantum of the increase in IT expenses wasn’t immediately clear.

However, the bank’s slides show a $62 million rise in operating expenses attributed to that is, in part, the result of “higher IT application and software licensing costs”.

Clarification of the numbers is likely to be possible over the course of the day as the bank briefs financial analysts and investors.

The bank reported a net profit after tax of $8.8 billion for FY21, a 19.7 percent year-on-year rise.

More to come