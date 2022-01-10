CBA uses Technology division formation to reshuffle some tech leaders

CBA has used the formation of its centralised ‘Technology’ division in October last year as an opportunity to rotate some existing technology leaders between technology-based domains.

The bank last year rebranded ‘Enterprise Services’ - where IT was previously housed - under the broader banner of ‘Technology’, and in doing so brought its technology and operations functions closer together.

Another impact of the change that emerged over the break is some internal switching of technology leaders between roles and domains.

iTnews has confirmed that the reshuffle is a direct result of the formation of the ‘Technology’ division, which allowed for the rotation of some technology leaders from their existing responsibilities to look after different technology areas.

Paul Gladigau, CBA’s CIO/general manager for institutional banking and markets (IB&M) technology, revealed last week he had switched to CIO/general manager of groupwide technology service management.

It is understood that the service management role was previously held by Darren Somerville, who remains with the bank but has shifted internally to a different - as yet unrevealed - technology function.

Service management is responsible for the management, operations, tools, practice and controls for all of CBA’s technology services and applications.

It has close ties with the bank’s engineering practice and collaborates on DevOps and site reliability engineering standards, foundations considered important as the bank scales up its engineering teams.

Martin Anderson, meanwhile, has taken up Gladigau’s old IB&M technology role, albeit on an acting basis.

Gladigau has been with CBA for over five years, and has also held senior technology roles at JPMorgan Chase, Macquarie Group, BlackRock and IBM.