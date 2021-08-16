CBA to send 100 roles including from its technology operations offshore

CBA is set to shift around 100 roles, including from technology, to its operations in India.

The move, first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, will see “technology, compliance and service roles” offshored to CBA staff in India.

It is unclear how many technology roles are set to be moved or the technology domain that is impacted.

A CBA spokesperson did not address this question in a response to iTnews.

“The proposed shift of around 100 roles … reflects the reality that we need global experience to deliver our strategy,” the spokesperson said.

“By having teams working in a different time-zone, we can extend our operations window to both resolve issues and innovate.

“Our aim is to retain all of the impacted staff, should they wish to stay at the bank, through reskilling and redeployment initiatives.”

CBA said it established Indian operations in 2019 “to help build and scale up our capability”.

CEO Matt Comyn briefly touched on the growing role of the Indian operations at the bank’s full year results last week, noting it had "opened an office in India, to increase our access to global best talent," without elaborating further.

CBA noted that, despite the move, it remained committed to large-scale technology operations in Australia, and is continuing to hire some 600 engineers across a range of IT domains.

“We spent $1.8 billion on technology in the last financial year and as part of our ongoing technology investment, we will recruit thousands of people over the next 12 months,” the bank’s spokesperson said.

“We remain committed to having our customer-facing roles, such as branch and customer call centres, in Australia and to supporting and investing in our people wherever they are located.”

The proposed offshoring of roles is due to take effect from March 2022.

CBA’s technology division, which it calls enterprise services or ES, has approximately 11,000 people.