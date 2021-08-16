CBA to send 100 roles including from its technology operations offshore

By on
CBA to send 100 roles including from its technology operations offshore

Says it intends to re-skill and retain impacted Australian staff.

CBA is set to shift around 100 roles, including from technology, to its operations in India.

The move, first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, will see “technology, compliance and service roles” offshored to CBA staff in India.

It is unclear how many technology roles are set to be moved or the technology domain that is impacted.

A CBA spokesperson did not address this question in a response to iTnews.

“The proposed shift of around 100 roles … reflects the reality that we need global experience to deliver our strategy,” the spokesperson said.

“By having teams working in a different time-zone, we can extend our operations window to both resolve issues and innovate.  

“Our aim is to retain all of the impacted staff, should they wish to stay at the bank, through reskilling and redeployment initiatives.”

CBA said it established Indian operations in 2019 “to help build and scale up our capability”.

CEO Matt Comyn briefly touched on the growing role of the Indian operations at the bank’s full year results last week, noting it had "opened an office in India, to increase our access to global best talent," without elaborating further.

CBA noted that, despite the move, it remained committed to large-scale technology operations in Australia, and is continuing to hire some 600 engineers across a range of IT domains.

“We spent $1.8 billion on technology in the last financial year and as part of our ongoing technology investment, we will recruit thousands of people over the next 12 months,” the bank’s spokesperson said.

“We remain committed to having our customer-facing roles, such as branch and customer call centres, in Australia and to supporting and investing in our people wherever they are located.”

The proposed offshoring of roles is due to take effect from March 2022.

CBA’s technology division, which it calls enterprise services or ES, has approximately 11,000 people.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bank cba finance financeit india offshore skills technology training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian Federal Police investigates ASC subsea cable cut off Perth

Australian Federal Police investigates ASC subsea cable cut off Perth
NBN Co to offer first 10,000 FTTN premises fibre upgrades by year end

NBN Co to offer first 10,000 FTTN premises fibre upgrades by year end
How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW

How IT offshoring came back to bite Transport for NSW
Aussie Broadband cuts fresh fibre capacity deal with Telstra Wholesale

Aussie Broadband cuts fresh fibre capacity deal with Telstra Wholesale

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?