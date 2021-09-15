CBA to rebrand its internal IT organisation

By on
Will no longer be called 'Enterprise Services'.

The Commonwealth Bank is set to rename its technology division from ‘Enterprise Services’ to simply ‘Technology’.

The bank’s CEO Matt Comyn said that technology “sits at the heart of our strategy to build tomorrow’s bank today for our customers.”

“It enables us to deliver global best digital experiences, to reimagine our products and services and to build on our simpler, better foundations to serve customers,” he said.

To reflect this, the bank will drop its longtime description of the IT organisation and rename it as the technology division instead.

The bank said that group CIO Pascal Boillat “will continue leading our work to expand our engineering workforce and streamline end-to-end delivery processes, accelerate the migration to cloud and simplify our technology estate.”

However, the bank also intends to appoint a chief operations officer in the form of current executive general manager of Bankwest Sinead Taylor.

The COO role would “further strengthen the bank’s commitment and focus on technology and operations,” the bank said.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the changes will take effect from late October. 

Taylor will continue to lead Bankwest in addition to taking on the COO role.

