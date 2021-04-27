CBA to embed a 'TISO' into each of its platform teams

The Commonwealth Bank is set to embed a 'TISO' - or technical information security officer - into each of its IT platform teams, whose job it will be to ensure security and risk controls are natively built-in and kept up-to-date.

Though the TISOs won't sit together inside the bank, they will work as part of a "virtual team" within the broader Enterprise Services division, the name given to CBA's technology function.

"TISO is a new function being established to complement existing Enterprise Services divisions," the bank said in a recruitment advertisement.

"TISOs will be embedded in platform teams supporting different business and technology services but will come together as a virtual team to share best practice, technique and information.

"We are problem solvers with a passion for resiliency and recovery and ensuring our platforms are always safe, sound and secure."

A CBA spokesperson told iTnews the creation of TISO roles demonstrated the bank’s obligation towards cyber safety for its customers.

“These are new roles created to reflect the importance of technology and security risk ensuring they are embedded in the creation of new products and services," the spokesperson said.

"The TISOs will partner with the chief controls office and our technology architects, engineers and service management teams to ensure controls are designed natively into technology solutions and services.”

According to the job description the TISO role "is not limited to security and will cover all IT general control aspects including non-security and resiliency."

"Partnering with key stakeholder groups such as the chief controls office, cyber security and architecture, [TISOs[ are key to ensuring risk and control outcomes are achieved for your platform," the advertisement states.

It is expected the team will improve the effectiveness of CBA’s control environment and provide ongoing assessments.

CBA envisions the new team will help create faster organisational decisions with a focus on company-wide outcomes.