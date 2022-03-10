CBA to add more behavioural biometrics

CBA is adding additional behavioural biometrics to its security features, including customer computer configuration and identifying individual behaviour, to boost its fraud detection capabilities.

The behavioural biometrics features are expected to strengthen the major bank’s real time fraud detection capabilities on its digital channels.

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said at the Australia-Israel Chamber earlier in March that “from next month we will be starting to add behavioural biometrics into our fraud detection.”

“Behaviour biometrics can include information such as how your computer is configured, what devices you may be using, patterns you may be using – including keystrokes.

“All of this will be fed into our fraud detection engine to help detect irregularities and protect customers.

“Through all of this work, we see the CommBank app as the trusted centre of our customers’ financial lives – and we will continue to bring more convenience, more value and more security to really empower our customers,” said Comyn.

CBA will begin profiling users' behaviour on their devices to help determine if an interaction comes from a genuine customer.

This capability is expected to add to the multitude of risk identifiers used to check all transactions and activity to prevent and detect fraud and scam attempts.

CBA's fraud detection engine is managed within the banks security fraud division.