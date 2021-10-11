CBA rolls out digital lending product in partnership with fintech Waddle

By on
CBA rolls out digital lending product in partnership with fintech Waddle

To assist with invoice financing.

CBA is starting to roll out a new financial product for businesses in partnership with Xero-owned fintech Waddle that offers to lend money against the value of outstanding invoices.

The product, called Stream Working Capital will be made available broadly this month, after being launched this past June but only offered to selected small businesses.

CBA's executive general manager of business lending Clare Morgan said the bank saw it as providing "digital working capital.”

“It’s about moving away from the more traditional forms of lending and moving towards unlocking some of the value that’s trapped in assets such as receivables and inventory,” Morgan said.

“Stream Working Capital sees us effectively lending against invoices, so businesses are seeing credit limits adjust in real time based on the value of current outstanding invoices.

“It’s transparent, available 24/7 and offers very fast funding, with a turnaround time of 72 hours, compared to an industry standard of several weeks.”

Morgan said the product provided small businesses access to consistent capital that is otherwise "locked up in their invoices, assisting them to pay suppliers or hire employees."

She saw capital access as an "essential part of helping small businesses recover and grow as the economy starts to reopen and businesses navigate this new operating environment.”

Morgan said CBA's own research showed that “uneven cash flow is a cause of significant stress for many businesses.”

The bank’s research also revealed 41 percent of businesses would be likely to use invoice financing if it was integrated into their accounting software.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cba commbank digital payments finance financeit fintech software waddle xero

Sponsored Whitepapers

Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM

Most Read Articles

Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers

Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers
Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone
Microsoft confirms Outlook.com outage

Microsoft confirms Outlook.com outage
All Facebook sites and services vanish from the Internet

All Facebook sites and services vanish from the Internet

Digital Nation

Digital driving down electricity and gas costs says Lendlease Co-CIO
Digital driving down electricity and gas costs says Lendlease Co-CIO
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?