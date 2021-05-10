CBA partners with e-commerce platform BigCommerce

The Commonwealth Bank has entered into a partnership with BigCommerce aimed at creating a better platform for the bank’s business customers to grow their online stores.

BigCommerce allows business owners to set up online stores without the need to buy separate web hosting, and provides retailers with additional customisation capabilities.

Founded in 2009, the US-based company now hosts various companies' e-commerce operations across 150 countries, including Ben & Jerry’s, Sony, and Vodafone.

The partnership will provide CBA merchants with an integrated offering that allows them to establish and grow their online presence, and provide an easier experience for shoppers.

Retailers will be paid faster through CBA’s same-day settlement capabilities.

The partnership will also assist merchants with the creation of marketing campaigns, social media support and payment solutions.

CBA’s executive general manager for everyday business banking, James Fowle, said the partnership was struck on the back of the fast shift to online shopping during Covid-19, and would help the bank's business customers more easily establish and expand their online presence.

“We know most business owners who are considering an online store think about building their website first and how they will take payments last,” Fowle said.

“It’s important that we provide the best possible value to our customers, and it’s through partnerships such as this that we can help our business customers achieve their goals.

“The partnership means we can support customers from the first design decision all the way to the first sale.”