CBA loses open banking chief product owner to Atlassian

Will join software maker next month.

The Commonwealth Bank's chief product owner for open banking Gavin Leon has left the bank after over a total of 18 years to join software company Atlassian.

Leon announced his departure via LinkedIn, stating he will joining Atlassian mid-March.

Both Atlassian and Commonwealth Bank declined to comment on the move.

“Today is my final day at CBA. I’m privileged to have worked with so many incredible people who gave me a chance, really care about what they do and are excellent at their craft," Leon wrote.

“Thank you for your friendship and everything you have taught me. I’m grateful for the fantastic opportunities to learn and grow working on meaningful initiatives that few companies in Australia can do.

“As one chapter closes another begins. I’m thrilled to be starting my next chapter at Atlassian in mid-March.”

Leon was appointed the chief product owner (CPO) for open banking in January 2020.

Leon called the launched of CBA’s first phase of open banking in July last year a “milestone” for the bank “while advancing our technology strategy”.

Beginning his journey at CBA in 2002, Leon worked his way up from service delivery manager to a digital data and analytics executive manager position before taking up the CPO role for open banking.

As portfolio executive for digital channels at CBA, Leon assisted in the programme delivery of CommBank's consumer digital sites and mobile apps such as NetBank, CommBank.com.au and the CommBank mobile app.

CBA also recently lost its lead engineer for a container-as-a-service platform that hosts critical workloads such as open banking, Dário Nascimento, to United Kingdom broker company CMC Markets.

However, despite the apparent overlap in open banking development work, it is unclear if the departures are in any way related.

