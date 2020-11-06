CBA lands an ex-RBA CISO

CBA has appointed long-time former Reserve Bank of Australia chief information security officer Andrew Pade to a cyber defence operations role.

Pade said he had been appointed general manager of cyber defence operations at CBA in an update to his LinkedIn profile earlier this week.

“Andrew Pade brings with him a wealth of experience that continues to strengthen our cyber security leadership team,” CBA group CISO Keith Howard said in an emailed statement to iTnews.

iTnews understands that Pade’s role at CBA was previously held by Brendan Hopper, who moved into a new role of general manager of cyber education, community engagement, assessment and protection back in July.

Pade comes to CBA from specialist cyber security consultancy Foresight, where he had been chief security adviser for a little over a year.

However, he is perhaps better known for his near two-decade stint at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), where he held both acting CISO and CISO roles for nearly six years.

Pade spent a further 12 years as a senior security analyst at the central bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

RBA’s current CISO is Heath Rolls.