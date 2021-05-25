CBA invests $30 million into startup Little Birdie

By on
CBA invests $30 million into startup Little Birdie
L: Commonwealth Bank Group Executive Angus Sullivan R: Jon Beros, co-founder and CEO, Little Birdie

Plans to integrate startup's offers into CommBank app.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has invested $30 million into e-commerce platform Little Birdie, before the startup has official launched.

Little Birdie is set to officially launch mid-June this year, with CBA’s investmentvaluing the company at $130 million.

Little Birdie is an AI-driven online shopping site with over 70 million products consumers can track, search and compare.

Through the investment, CBA will integrate selected shopping content from Little Birdie into the CommBank app to strengthen its strategic plans to improve its digital offerings for customers.

Little Birdie will also be given access to the bank’s 11 million customers.

The investment shows a change in the e-commerce space, “seamlessly blending banking and shopping and bringing the experience together,” said CBA group executive Angus Sullivan.

“Customers appreciate the relationship between their banking and spending, and are increasingly looking to their bank to help them manage their money and save for their goals,” Sullivan said.

“We believe customers should have access to the world’s best digital experience and our partnership with Little Birdie will give customers access to exclusive industry-leading deals via the CommBank app.”

Little Birdie co-founder and CEO Jon Beros said CBA’s investment reflects the shift in consumer demands.

"Retailers and brands are looking for new and better ways to connect and engage with shoppers,” said Beros.  

“Consumers are bombarded with messages and options on a daily basis, making shopping online an overwhelming experience for many, leading to abandoned shopping carts and customer churn.

"We believe that Little Birdie will become a daily habit for savvy shoppers.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cba commbank app commonwealth bank digital ecommerce finance little birdie moblie software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?

Events

Most Read Articles

UniSA disables computers, applications after 'cyber attack'

UniSA disables computers, applications after 'cyber attack'
NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite

NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite
University of Sydney CISO jumps to UNSW

University of Sydney CISO jumps to UNSW
Toyota Australia rebuilt IT from incomplete info after cyber attack

Toyota Australia rebuilt IT from incomplete info after cyber attack

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?