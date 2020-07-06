CBA hit by online banking, payments outage

By on
CBA hit by online banking, payments outage

Credit cards disappear from view.

Commonwealth Bank customers are experiencing a lunchtime outage impacting online and mobile banking platforms and some credit and debit card transactions.

The problems emerged just after noon AEST on Monday, with users reporting difficulties viewing credit cards and loan account balances on NetBank and in the CommBank app.

There are also isolated reports of issues with transactions at point-of-sale (POS) terminals, including with cardless cash, and making transfers between accounts.

CBA acknowledged the problems in a tweet just before 1:00 pm, and has since issued an alert warning customers of the outage.

“We’re aware that some customers may be having issues viewing cards and loans in Netbank and the CommBank app as well as completing payments at CBA POS terminals,” it said.

“We’re sorry for disrupting the start of your week - we’re looking into this as a priority and will keep you updated.”  

CBA said “viewing accounts and statements for some home loan, credit card, transaction and savings accounts in the CommBank app and NetBank” could be a problem for customers.

The problems are the first major outage to be experienced by the bank since last October, when NetBank users encountered intermittent issues accessing their accounts online.

Some in-branch functions and some inbound call centre services were also said to have been impacted.

More to come

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cba commonwealth bank finance financeit outage

Most Read Articles

Telstra sets $65 a month as minimum spend to get 5G access

Telstra sets $65 a month as minimum spend to get 5G access
Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers

Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers
Siemens chases Telstra customers over alleged cracked software use

Siemens chases Telstra customers over alleged cracked software use
Australia Post to expand its network transformation

Australia Post to expand its network transformation
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?