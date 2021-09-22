CBA brings in tool to help verify $1bn tech budget is well-spent

CBA has deployed software that will help it justify that its billion-dollar annual technology budget is well-spent, and more broadly that internal change projects are well-run.

Executive general manager Christian Eggers last week said that the bank had replaced its existing "portfolio and project management tool, PPMC, with Planview’s Enterprise One product.

The bank began the rollout in early 2020, and further releases are planned for 2022.

Eggers said the new solution “will help CBA deliver and manage our significant change agenda through greater transparency of project data."

Eggers said Planview offered “integration between key systems such as PeopleSoft and Workday, enabling the delivery community to better and more accurately manage their financials and plan and deploy their resources.”

Planview is expected to standardise roughly 100 processes and controls, including resource and financial management, and provide a single 'pane of glass' for project teams and leaders - a total user base of around 13,000 people at the bank.

Eggers said that Planview - as a "single, standardised and real time reporting system for all projects" - would enable project teams to "focus on innovating, solving problems and getting things done for our customers and our colleagues".

He also said that the new software would help the bank to justify its ongoing spending on technology.

“More broadly, with CBA investing more than $1 billion a year in technology, Planview Enterprise One gives us the ability to more accurately verify the investment we are spending to achieve the intended outcomes, as well as measure our portfolio health, delivery velocity and workforce use," he said.

Eggers added is was “still early days” with “a long way to go before [Planview] is fully integrated” into CBA's environment.