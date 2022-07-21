CBA bolsters its internet play with business focus

CBA bolsters its internet play with business focus

Including phone and modem deals.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia is targeting businesses after previously launching consumer NBN offers.

The national bank’s business customers could receive 30 per cent off their business phone and NBN services bill for twelve months.

CBA business customers who opt to sign onto a 24-month contract will also receive free phones and NBN modems, leading to an average saving of up to $2300 per year.

The bank introduced similar discounts early this past June with pre-approved home loan customers offered three years of free NBN services.

CBA said the additional discounts are aimed at supporting business customers through the rising costs, adding that 33 percent want cheaper utilities.

CBA executive general manager for small business banking Clare Morgan, said the bank knows “businesses are experiencing increased costs for essential products, services and materials than they were a year ago.”

“We want to support our business customers, and are pleased to be able to work with innovative partners like More to provide savings on everyday costs such as internet and phone plans.”

The offers are in partnership with telco retailure More, which CBA has a 25 percent stake in, and the bank believes its partnership complements its growing suite of digital services and experiences including its Cash Flow and Daily IQ insights tools.

