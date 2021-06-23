CBA banking services suffer outage

CBA banking services suffer outage

App, NetBank and merchant terminals down.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia experienced an outage on Wednesday afternoon with multiple services going offline.

The bank confirmed the issues, which began at 1.20pm and were unresolved at the time of publication, in a series of social media posts.

“We’re aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we’re urgently investigating. We apologise and thanks for your patience, we’ll provide an update soon,” wrote on Twitter.

An update provided at 1.40pm AEST added that some CBA merchant terminals are currently experiencing issues.

A further update added roughly 30 minutes later said some customers were experiencing problems across the CommBank app and NetBank.

The outage comes less than a week after CBA services were caught up in an outage of the Akamai Prolexic service.

More to come

