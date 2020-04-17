Canberra Uni builds digital 'one-stop-shop' for students' journey

Students at the University of Canberra now have less admin work to battle through as part of obtaining their degrees thanks to the university’s recent efforts to create a ‘one-stop-shop’ for services.

As part of its Digital Student Journey (DSJ) program, the university moved to integrate its platforms and give students more control during the entire course of their relationships with the university.

The University of Canberra had previously treated each stage of that relationship, from enquiries and enrolment through to graduation and beyond, as singular events without the ability to contextualise each engagement within one application.

IT project manager Kate Robertson said that the DSJ program was designed to bring services and information together in a contextual, intuitive experience while putting students in control of their learning needs.

Robertson said the low-code Boomi platform was used to connect the complex mix of cloud and on-prem applications and data sources to enable the university to deliver solutions that anticipate students’ everyday needs.

“In addition to academic outcomes, DSJ also keeps students up-to-date with the wider campus by flagging events and other community initiatives, which is a big part of the environment we strive to provide,” she said.

So far UC has used Boomi’s APIs to deploy more than 65 integrations connecting with 12 different systems.

UC is also using Boomi to personalise digital services by integrating Adobe Audience Manager, Dynamics CRM and the Callista student management system so that students receive information specific to their requirements.



Robertson told iTnews DSJ program has been immensely helpful during its sudden shift to a ‘virtual campus’ environment as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“The work with Boomi, as part of the new platform more broadly, has meant that the transition to a virtual campus has been a relatively smooth one for UC students.

“We’re pleased to have been able to use the responsiveness of the platform in keeping the entire student body informed of the options available to them, while ensuring they’ve still been receiving the same tailored, personal experience that underpins My UC platform more generally.”