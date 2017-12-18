California voter record database held to ransom

Californian officials are investigating a report that an unprotected MongoDB database containing the names of every registered voter in the state has been discovered and is being held to ransom.

Kromtech Security came across an database named cool_db containing 19.2 million voter records in two collections earlier this month.

The database was fully unprotected and open for anyone to view.

One batch contained voter registration data for a local district, and the other information trove held the millions of voter records.

“Kromtech researchers were unable to identify the owner of the database or conduct a detailed analysis due to the fact that the database has been deleted by cyber criminals and there is a ransom note demanding 0.2 bitcoin (US$2325.01 at the time of discovery),” the security vendor wrote.

Sensitive, personally identifiable information on voters like name, address, phone number, email, place of birth, voting precinct and gender was included in the database.

Sam Mahood, press secretary for California secretary of state Alex Padilla, said the state was investigating the issue and had called in help from law enforcement agencies.

"We are looking into unconfirmed reports that a third party may have uploaded some California voter information in an unsecure location online," Mahood said.

"There is no evidence that any of the secretary of state's systems have been hacked or breached or that any confidential information such as social security numbers, driver's license numbers, state ID numbers, or voter signatures were disclosed."

Mahood said under California state law, limited voter data is made available for restricted use by campaigns, journalists, and academic researchers.

It is illegal to share or obtain this data without authorisation.

Earlier this year, a mass "ransack" of unsecured instances of the popular MongoDB database took place.

Over 10,000 database instances were attacked and the information contained within deleted, with criminals asking for a ransom to restore it.