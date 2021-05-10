Bupa A/NZ loses its digital director

Health insurer Bupa has lost its digital director of three years, Nick Park.

Park announced via a LinkedIn post he was stepping down from his role as director of Bupa Digital, thanking his “incredible team”.

“As I complete my journey at Bupa Digital I'm proud to share some of the great work we've done together imagining and building world-class experiences to support and service our customers," he wrote.

“As the team continues to grow and embeds more deeply in our businesses to support our customers, driving the business of tomorrow, I couldn't be more excited to see what they do next".

A spokesperson for Bupa told iTnews Park's departure had only just been announced and the company is yet to begin its search for a new digital director.

“Nick Park leaves Bupa having made a significant contribution to Bupa A/NZ's customer-facing digital experiences,” the spokesperson said.

“We thank him for his efforts and passion over the past years and wish him all the best for the next stage of his career.”

Park said in a video shared alongside his LinkedIn post he joined the team as Bupa was beginning to launch a series of replatforming experiences.

“It was very compelling to come in and bring a model I had worked on previously, which involved having a portfolio approach in how we organised our work and everything our businesses want to do," he said.

“We then aligned that with teams that want to work on each area of the experience and how we knit that together to deliver value to market.”

Park said the insurer's online self-service area, MyBupa, was one of the first digital customer experiences to launch via Bupa’s latest digital technology stack.

Park also managed the integration of Bupa’s optical online experience with memberships held by Bupa's health insurance members.

Before joining Bupa, Park was director of product management for the media group division as well as the portfolio delivery team at Cox Automotive Australia.

He also spent just over eight years at American-based AutoTrader.com working on improving the user experience and creating various models to increase client and product engagement.