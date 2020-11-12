Bunnings reveals plans for in-house digital team

Bunnings is establishing a new in-house technology team to “reimagine how it does digital” in order to improve customer experience instore and online.

The retailer is currently advertising for six technical roles to become “one of the first founding team members of the Bunnings Digital Delivery Team to shape our tech, how we work and team culture.”

The in-house digital team will be tasked with bringing the retailer’s digital experience in line with its store experience, and is part of Bunnings' digital and analytics group.

According to the job advertisements, “[Bunnings] have lofty ambitions to be a leading digital house in Australia that works on great tech, with a talented and supportive team all under one of Australia largest brand and online audience in Australia.”

Leah Balter, Bunnings’ director of digital and analytics, told iTnews the retailer will continue to work with a range of external partners despite the new team.

“We are currently recruiting new roles in this space to build the best team and strengthen our capabilities for a number of innovations planned that will help our business, team and customers,” Balter said.

“Bunnings is committed to offering our customers the best experience whether they shop in store or online, and our digital and analytics team plays a key role in helping us to improve our customer experience.”

The retailer, which only launched its e-commerce site in 2019, has stood up a number of new digital projects this year to continue trading throughout Covid-19 shutdowns, including launching a full e-commerce offering in New Zealand in four weeks and a kerbside pick-up option for 250 Australian stores.

Speaking at a virtual event last month, Bunnings managing director Michael Schneider said 2020 had shown the retailer what it could achieve in a short amount of time.

“Our aspirations in this space and our ongoing investments will allow us to move to technologies and platforms that make it even easier [to shop at Bunnings],” Schneider said.

He also flagged that the retailer would expand on its PowerPass app and launch its full online offer for tradies in 2021.