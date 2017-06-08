Brambles appoints new CIO

Supply chain giant Brambles has appointed Rod Hefford as its chief information officer following the retirement of current CIO Jean Holley.

Holley had been in the role since September 2011 but recently decided to retire from the company due to “personal and family reasons”. Brambles said she would stay for a handover period until the end of July.

Hefford comes to Brambles from Ball Corporation, where he was vice president of IT and services. Ball makes food and beverage containers, and also has an aerospace business.

The executive had a 20-year career at FMCG company Unilever, where he held a number of CIO roles.