BoM moves to secure digital channels

The Bureau of Meteorology is preparing to introduce a new all-in-one platform to securely deliver its suite of meteorological information and services to users.

The new platform is intended to address challenges posed by the bureau's myriad of different channels, which are mostly custom-built on various and outdated types of technologies.

It currently delivers its products and services - including observations, forecasts, warnings, analysis and advice - through a myriad of different channels spanning websites, mobile applications, SMS, and social media.

The overhaul is part of a wider program that aims to "secure and harden all elements of the bureau’s operating environment, improve the resilience of services and address risks arising from the fragility of the existing ICT landscape consisting of ageing applications and infrastructure”.

The bureau was given an undisclosed amount in this year’s federal budget to shore up the security and resilience of its ICT systems and business processes following the 2015 hack of the agency by suspected “foreign adversaries”.

The BoM now wants one or more service providers to design, supply, build and run what will become the single platform for delivering the bureau's products and services to both its internal and external users.

The platform will include “a new responsive web presence comprising a primary website and sub-sites”, tender documents reveal.

As the most frequented government website, the bureau expects as many as 3.5 billion page views per year, with a peak of 60 million page views, and 5 million API requests per day.

The bureau also expects that the platform will consist of a self-service portal and payment gateway that allows users to purchase and subscribe to products and services.