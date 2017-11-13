BoM eyes hybrid cloud shift

The Bureau of Meteorology is preparing to adopt a hybrid cloud model for its IT infrastructure.

The national weather agency currently has a limited reliance on cloud, with its ICT services largely delivered from two managed data centres in Melbourne and a number of smaller data centres associated with regional forecasting centres across Australia.

The bureau also operates a series of bases – or overserving operations hubs – that support operations and maintenance of observing and monitoring systems.

But it is now looking to place more emphasis on cloud given its "intake and use of data will continue to increase as data sources increase and data granularity increases”.

It is currently in the early stages of looking for one or more suppliers to build an infrastructure platform to uplift and replace existing on-premises infrastructure.

“Historically, the bureau has made limited use of cloud services. The bureau’s strategic direction is to adopt a hybrid cloud model,” tender documents state.

“The bureau’s IT landscape includes production and non-production instances of both Linux and Windows servers using a variety of versions and distributions of these operating systems.

“There are in excess of 700 discrete servers defined today. The bureau has embraced virtualised infrastructure, most of the server instances are now virtualised hosts running within the data centre infrastructure.”

It is the latest in a series of procurements conducted under an umbrella program aimed at hardening the bureau’s ICT landscape after a suspected hack on the agency by “foreign adversaries” in 2015.

The agency has already put the call out for a secure digital platform to replace the numerous channels it uses to deliver meteorological information and services to users, and a data integration platform capable of handling large volumes of data.

The new IT infrastructure platform will comprise of a network, storage and compute solution, and will be built around a layered security zone model developed by the bureau.

The cloud services component of the new platform will be expected to provide both IaaS and PaaS capability.