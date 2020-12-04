BlueScope Steel completes data and analytics overhaul

BlueScope Steel has moved 800 models from its on-premise environment to the cloud in an effort to simplify its analytics operations and increase its analysis capability.

The steelmaker is worked with Microsoft and data and AI partner Versor to complete the migration over an eight-month period.

The 800 analytical data models were previously managed in an on-premises Hadoop environment and have been transitioned to Azure Synapse Analytics and Azure Databricks.

The on-premises solution, was in use for four years, had reached its limits due to growing usage demand of the data platform.

“We are moving to an infinitely scalable, high performance cloud analytics platform that is able to not only meet our current needs but grow dynamically with the business as we proceed in our data-driven digital transformation,” said Julianne Tancevski, BlueScope Australia’s data platform product owner.

As part of the project BlueScope undertook a root and branch transformation of its data and analytics services, rather than performing a lift and shift to the cloud.

The move is expected to expand BlueScope’s machine learning capabilities. The company is using Azure Machine Learning to improve its steel manufacturing processes and tackle cash position predictions.

BlueScope Steel is also deploying ML to tackle sustainability challenges, with a series of models designed to improve quality and reduce waste in its manufacturing operations.