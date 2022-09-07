Blockchain Australia lands new CEO

Blockchain Australia has appointed Laura Mercurio to lead it following the departure of Steve Vallas.

Mercurio is replacing Vallas, who left in late July after two years in the role and still sits in the managing director role for Blockchain APAC.

Mercurio announced on LinkedIn she is “taking on the role of CEO of Blockchain Australia as of next week”.

“I am looking forward to working with the blockchain community to be the leading voice to drive innovation and change for Australian businesses in the blockchain space," she wrote.

Australia’s peak national industry body announced Mercurio's appointment on Wednesday, stating it is “timely as we head into a period of significant regulatory and policy consultation that will shape the regulatory future of digital assets in Australia”.

Mercurio will guide Blockchain Australia “in its ongoing mission to be the leading voice for digital assets” and build out its membership via working with governments and regulators to “shape the future of blockchain technology and digital assets.”

Mercurio has extensive experience across corporate, consulting, technology start-ups including sitting on the board of HerTechPath which works to promote women in the tech sector.

Mercurio has previous roles with AMP and Global Front Room. She also headed Mercurio Consulting, a management consulting company based out of United Kingdom and was also a senior consultant at Astellas Pharma.