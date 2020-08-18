BHP makes long-flagged 35 percent cut to its Technology team

By on
BHP makes long-flagged 35 percent cut to its Technology team

Deploys first of four new advanced analytics centres.

Mining giant BHP cut 35 percent of its Technology workforce under a major restructure that started in late February.

The “realignment”, as BHP called it at the time, was designed to “more closely align [Technology] with BHP’s asset-based structure”, essentially decentralising the function.

The possibility of cuts to the previously 2000-strong Technology function had been first flagged over a year ago, and was re-affirmed in an article in The Australian back in February.

“We have significantly refocused and restructured our Technology effort, accelerating impact at the same time as reducing cost by 30 percent,” CEO Mike Henry said in a pre-recorded results announcement today.

The Australian also pointed to plans to use more data analytics in BHP’s operations, and the company indicated in its FY20 results that this is underway.

BHP said [pdf] it had launched its first “digital centre” focused on advanced analytics, machine learning and decision automation in its coal operations.

It said that “three more [are] planned for major assets by [the] end of calendar year 2021.”

The miner also flagged a renewed focus on mine site automation, as well as increased use of technologies to improve performance and safety.

Though BHP said late last year its reliance on technology would increase, the company did not see big technology projects as a major driver of future transformation.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bhp cuts data analytics machine learning miningit restructure software strategy technology

Most Read Articles

Centrelink's new payments engine enters build phase

Centrelink's new payments engine enters build phase
NAB to restructure IT, cut staff

NAB to restructure IT, cut staff
Aussie Broadband now has 5080 'up to gigabit' NBN customers

Aussie Broadband now has 5080 'up to gigabit' NBN customers
Coles to permanently axe print catalogues in digital move

Coles to permanently axe print catalogues in digital move
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?