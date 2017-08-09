Bevan Slattery unveils IT services marketplace

The Cloudscene online directory of IT services run by serial tech entrepreneur Bevan Slattery has been transformed into a marketplace platform to connect IT buyers and sellers.

The Cloudscene Marketplace aims to connect customers with the right provider from the site's listing of more than 5000 service providers in 110 countries.

It was unveiled this week and currently lists 11 tenders from Australian customers. RFPs include a core network refresh for the University of Queensland and a 36-month ICT services deal from the Northern Territory Department of Health.

Suppliers can create a free listing and use a simple form on the site to respond to tenders.

The latest addition to Cloudscene comes around a year after the site first launched as a directory of the world's data centres.

The listings cover 226 data centres in Australia, 558 service providers, and five network fabrics (Pipe Networks, Megaport, IX Australia, Equinix IX and Aus IX).

Cloudscene, which is headquartered in Brisbane, was "entirely self-funded by Bevan" and is independent of his other companies, which include Superloop and Megaport, a spokesperson said.

"There are no special privileges granted to anyone above and beyond the Cloudscene user access available today to everyone in the industry," they said.

Cloudscene was built internally by the company's three-person development team, which used a microservices architecture running in Docker containers on the AWS EC2 container service. Image data is processed on AWS and the search platform is powered by Algolia.