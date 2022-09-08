Bendigo Bank outage hits e-banking

Customers report problems throughout Thursday.

Glitches across Bendigo Bank’s e-banking platform left customers unable to access e-banking services for much of Thursday.

The issues started at around 9am Thursday morning and continued through the business day. They were finally resolved at 9.10pm, about 12 hours after they started.

Through the day, the bank said that it was investigating the issues "as the highest priority" .

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and will provide an update here once we have further information," it said.

As the day wore on, the problems were “still” being looked into and continued into the afternoon.

"Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is aware of degraded performance and availability issues with its online services," a Bendigo and Adelaide Bank spokesperson told iTnews yesterday.

"Payments via credit card and direct debit should remain unaffected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience our customers may be experiencing." 

Users in a Twitter thread reported they were unable to log into their banking app or access money to make purchases.

bendigo bankcbadigital paymentsfinancefinanceitnaboutagesoftware

