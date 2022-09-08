Bendigo Bank outage across e-banking

Glitches across Bendigo Bank’s e-banking platform is causing issues for customers, with reports of users unable to access the services on Wednesday.

The bank confirmed the issues via social media, which started at around 9am Wednesday morning, with 482 incidents reports recorded by 10.14am according to Down Detector.

By 10:26am the bank said on its Twitter it was “aware of an issue affecting our e-banking”.

“This is being investigated as the highest priority,’ the post said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and will provide an update here once we have further information.

The bank issued a further update roughly an hour later stating the problems were “still” being looked into.

“UPDATE: 11.39am (AEST) The issue affecting our e-banking is still being investigated as the highest priority. We appreciate your patience and will provide an update here as soon as we know more," the bank said on its Twitter.

Users in the Twitter thread reported they were unable to log into their banking app or access money to make purchases.

"Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is aware of degraded performance and availability issues with its online services," a Bendigo and Adelaide Bank spokesperson told iTnews.

"Payments via credit card and direct debit should remain unaffected. We apologise for any inconvenience our customers may be experiencing."

Bendigo’s outage follows and both CBA and NAB reported their own outages late last week across payment systems and online services.